Taiwan Receives 1St Batch Of US Abram Tanks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- The first batch of M1A2T Abrams tanks purchased from the US arrived in Taiwan over the weekend were transported to an armor training center on Monday, the Taipei-based Central News Agency reported.

The first 38 US-manufactured M1A2T tanks, a variant of M1 Abrams, were delivered to the of Taipei in New Taipei's Bali District on Sunday.

The heavy armored were then transported to the Army Armor Training Command in Hsinchu County early Monday. This delivery is the first batch of 108 Abrams tanks and related equipment that the US government approved to sell to Taiwan in 2019.

According to the delivery schedule released by Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, the country's armed forces will receive 38 Abrams tanks this year, 42 in 2025, and 28 in 2026.

The Abrams are equipped with 120-millimeter smoothbore guns that can penetrate 850-millimeter-thick armor and withstand shells fired from most battle tanks. (end)

