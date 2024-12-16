Kuwait Marks 1St Anniversary Of Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- On the first anniversary of the late Amir Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's passing, which falls on the 16th of December, Kuwait recalls his wise leadership which lasted three years.

During his rule, he was keen to promote development, stability, and elevate Kuwait's status regionally and globally, and while December 16th 2023 marked his loss, his legacy and accomplishments will be remembered in Kuwait's history.

Over nearly six decades, the late Amir made a lasting impact on the institutions he led, focusing on their growth, workforce development, and enhanced roles in strengthening Kuwait's presence at regional and global levels.

He assumed leadership on September 29, 2020, succeeding his brother, the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, becoming Kuwait's 16th ruler in accordance with the Constitution.

Born on June 25, 1937, he was the sixth son of the late Amir Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait's 10th ruler.

Sheikh Nawaf pursued his education at various schools in Kuwait, including Sharq and Al-Mubarakiya, well known for his respect for his teachers and mentors.

Following Kuwait's independence, the late Amir began his political journey in 1962, when the late Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah appointed him as the governor of Hawally.

On March 19th 1978, Sheikh Nawaf was named Minister of Interior, where his primary focus was maintaining national security and stability.

Sheikh Nawaf took the role of Minister of Defense in January 1988, during this time, he worked to modernize the military, equip the Kuwaiti army with the latest technology from various countries, and strengthen its combat capabilities.

When Kuwait came under the Iraqi invasion and occupation in 1990-91, he played a critical role in leading the resistance, and ensuring the safe relocation of Kuwait's Amir to Saudi Arabia, while also commanding the army.

After Kuwait's liberation in 1991, Sheikh Nawaf was appointed Minister of Social Affairs, and on October 17th 1992, he became Deputy Chief of the National Guard.

Nearly nine years later, on July 13, 2003, Sheikh Nawaf returned as Minister of Interior, and later on October 16th an Amiri decree named him First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Before becoming the Amir of Kuwait in 2020, Sheikh Nawaf served as Crown Prince following an Amiri decree issued by the late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on February 7, 2006.

For 14 years, he contributed to the country's development and stability through key decisions and policies. (end)

