(MENAFN) Israel announced on Sunday it will shut its embassy in Ireland as relations weekend upon the conflict in Gaza, where Palestinian medical politicians stated new Israeli strike murdered no less than 46 civilians including many kids.



The decision to shut the embassy was an answer to what Israel's foreign has outlined as Ireland's "extreme anti-Israel policies." In May, Israel recalled its representative to Dublin following Ireland declared, aside with Norway, Spain and Slovenia, it would identify a Palestinian state.



The Irish Cabinet in the previous week decided to officially interfere in South Africa's case against Israel at the International Court of Justice, which charges Israel of committing genocide in Gaza. Israel denies it.



"We are concerned that a very narrow interpretation of what constitutes genocide leads to a culture of impunity in which the protection of civilians is minimized," stated Ireland's foreign affairs minister, Micheal Martin.



In response to the embassy closure, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar stated that "Ireland has crossed every red line in its relations with Israel."



