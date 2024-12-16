AAFT Showcases Culinary Delights From Ghana At The 17Th Global Film Festival Noida

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – The 17th Global Festival Noida (GFFN) featured a vibrant Food Festival celebrating the rich heritage of Ghana. Organized by the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI) in association with the AAFT School of Hospitality and and the International Film and Television Club (IFTC), the event took place at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.



Cuisines from Ghana were prominently displayed, offering attendees a unique opportunity to experience the country's diverse flavors. The Food Festival, a highlight of the Global Film Festival, aimed to strengthen cultural ties and foster international collaboration through culinary arts.



The festival was inaugurated by Conrad Nanakajo Asidu, First Secretary at the High Commission of Ghana. During his address, Asidu remarked,“Ghana's cuisine is a reflection of its rich cultural heritage, and events like these provide a platform to share our traditions with the world. I am delighted to see such an enthusiastic response to our culinary offerings.”



Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and the driving force behind the Global Film Festival, emphasized the importance of the Food Festival in fostering cultural exchange. He stated,“Food festivals are an integral part of the Global Film Festival. They bring together the essence of different cultures, creating a platform for dialogue and appreciation. The Indo-Ghana Film and Cultural Forum has been instrumental in strengthening the bond between our two nations.”



The Ghanaian Food Festival not only delighted the taste buds of attendees but also highlighted the strong cultural ties between India and Ghana. This event marked yet another step in the festival's mission to celebrate global unity through art, culture, and cuisine.



As the aroma of Ghanaian delicacies filled the air, the festival proved to be a feast not just for the palate but also for the spirit of cultural understanding and friendship.



Company :-AAFT

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143

Other articles by AAFT