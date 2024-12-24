Chhattisgarh Secures Rs 15,184 Crore Investment In Semiconductor, Food Processing, Evs, Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- KNN India) Raipur, Dec 24 (KNN) Chhattisgarh has successfully attracted Rs 15,184 crore in proposals across key sectors, including semiconductors, IT, electronics, food processing, electric (EVs), electrical, and energy.

This remarkable achievement was unveiled during the Investors Connect Meet in New Delhi on Monday, where Chhattisgarh Chief Vishnu Deo Sai engaged with leading industrialists from India and abroad to discuss business opportunities in the state.

At the event, CM Sai highlighted the state's newly launched Industrial Policy for 2024-30, aimed at fostering a favourable business climate. The policy offers a host of incentives, including tax exemptions, land subsidies, electricity discounts, and a single-window clearance system for quick approvals.

“Chhattisgarh has immense potential in agriculture, food processing, energy, and manufacturing,” said Sai.“Our goal is to create thousands of jobs and transform the state into a self-reliant industrial powerhouse by 2047.”

The policy is designed to attract emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, green hydrogen, and data centers. Investors will also benefit from a 30 per cent subsidy on private industrial parks, with ready-to-use plots available within 60 days of application.

CM Sai emphasised that Chhattisgarh, traditionally known for its mining industry, is now evolving into a hub for cutting-edge industries and technologies.

A key aspect of the state's strategy is a collaboration with IIM Raipur to appoint industrial managers through the Chief Minister's Industrial Internship Program. These professionals will assist industrialists in navigating processes and providing tailored support for efficient project implementation.

In a focused effort to boost development in the Bastar region, CM Sai announced significant incentives, including a 50 per cent royalty exemption on iron ore and 100 per cent on coal for core sector industries.

Bastar, once affected by Naxal violence, is witnessing rapid transformation, with a new 118-acre industrial zone in Niyanar and a strong commitment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eliminate insurgency by 2026.

With these comprehensive initiatives, Chhattisgarh is set to emerge as an industrial powerhouse, attracting both domestic and international investors.

(KNN Bureau)