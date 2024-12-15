Global Smart Weight, Body Composition, & Body-Mass Index Scales Market Apt To Reach $107.51 Billion At A CAGR Of 6.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smart Weight, Body Composition, And Body-Mass Scales Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The smart weight, body composition, and body-mass index scales market has witnessed a considerable uptick in recent years where its growth is expected to skyrocket from $78.41 billion in 2023 to $83.37 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.3%. Factors such as the rise in health and fitness awareness, amplified demand for telehealth services, an upturn in digital body composition sales, and an escalating number of overweight and obese population have all been instrumental in bolstering the market growth during the historic period.

The smart weight, body composition, and body-mass index scales market is poised to witness tremendous growth over the next several years. Its growth is set to reach a whopping $107.51 billion in 2028, boasting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.6%. The forecast period's growth drivers include soaring obesity rates, increased penchant for health and fitness activities, heightened awareness regarding obesity, amplified demands for advanced body health monitoring tools, and a higher inflow into fitness clubs. Other significant trends influencing market expansion include technologically advanced measuring scales, innovative designs, technological advancements, smart features, integration with artificial intelligence and voice assistants, and seamless sync with Fitbit's.

What Primary Factors Are Propelling The Growth of Smart Weight, Body Composition, & Body-Mass Index Scales Market?

The soaring prevalence of obesity can perhaps be cited as the primary driving force behind the growth of the smart weight, body composition, and body mass index scales market. Obesity, characterized by excessive body fat accumulation, presents serious health risks and is generally measured by the Body-Mass Index BMI. With a BMI of 30 or higher indicating obesity, the prevalence of this condition is due to increasing rates of unhealthy eating, sedentary lifestyles, and socio-economic factors, these trends lead to higher prevalence and associated health risks. As a result, smart weight, body composition, and body mass index scales become a crucial tool in addressing obesity, offering comprehensive and precise measurements of body weight, fat percentage, muscle mass, and BMI. These tools empower individuals to monitor their health progress, make informed lifestyle changes, and track the effectiveness of weight management strategies.

Who Are The Key Players Driving The Growth of This Market?

The smart weight, body composition, and body-mass index scales market features a host of key players that include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., Nureca Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Anker Technology UK Ltd., Fitbit Inc., Polar Electro Oy, Beurer GmbH, InBody Co. Ltd., Withings France SA, Etekcity, Wyze Labs Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., Pyle USA, Renpho Technology Co. Ltd., Tanita Corporation, Salter Housewares Limited, Vandelay Brands Limited, Greater Goods LLC, Qardio Inc., Koogeek Inc., Blipcare Inc., PICOOC Technology Co. Ltd., and Actxa Pte Ltd.

What Key Trends Are Being Observed in This Market?

Several market players are engaged in developing innovative technologies to ensure a competitive edge. For instance, Actxa Pte Ltd., a Singapore-based fitness and health technology company, has launched the Sense 2 Smart Scale in its efforts to provide comprehensive health and fitness tracking solutions. It offers advanced sensors for accurately measuring weight, body fat percentage, muscle mass, and other key body composition metrics. Accompanied by a mobile app, it allows users to track their health data in real-time and receive personalized insights based on observed trends, thereby making strides towards achieving their health and fitness objectives.

How is the Smart Weight, Body Composition, & Body-Mass Index Scales Market Segmented?

The smart weight, body composition, and body-mass index scales market analysis captures the following segments:

- By Type: Wi-Fi Scales, Bluetooth Scales

- By Price: Less than USD 100, More than USD 100

- By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Who Holds Maximum Share in the Market?

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the smart weight, body composition, and body-mass index scales market. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

