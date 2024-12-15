Canadian MP Shaun Chen Introduced A Petition To Refer Sri Lanka To Int'l Court Of Justice (ICJ) For Tamil Genocide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

He introduced it with the support of the Transnational of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, December 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The petitioners call upon the House of Commons to take action before the International Court of Justice against Sri Lanka under the on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.They note the atrocity crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, committed against the Eelam Tamil people, citing reports by the United Nations Secretary-General's Panel of Experts on Accountability in Sri Lanka and Internal Review Panel on United Nations Action in Sri Lanka.Below please find MP Shaun Chen's speech introducing the Petition e-4941:Mr. Speaker, I rise today to present petition e-4981, with 593 signatures on behalf of Tamil Eelams from across Canada, with the support of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam.Mr. Shaun Chen (Scarborough North, Lib.): Mr. Speaker, I rise today to present petition e-4981, with 593 signatures on behalf of Tamil Eelams from across Canada, with the support of the Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam.The petitioners call upon the House of Commons to take legal action before the International Court of Justice against Sri Lanka under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. They note the atrocity crimes, including war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, committed against the Eelam Tamil people, citing reports by the United Nations Secretary-General's Panel of Experts on Accountability in Sri Lanka and Internal Review Panel on United Nations Action in Sri Lanka.The petitioners are deeply committed to a world that is free of genocide, and they believe that accountability is essential in preventing genocide and ensuring never again.

Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran

Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)

+1 614-202-3377

...

