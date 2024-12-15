Kuwait's Hosting Energy Events Boosts Joint Arab Action - Saudi Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 15 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has been hosting many events that contributed to bolstering joint Arab action, Saudi of Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Sunday.

Speaking at a news on the sidelines of the 113th meeting of the Organization of Arab Exporting Countries (OAPEC), Prince Abdulaziz recalled the oil embargo decision taken in 1973 by the bloc in Kuwait.

Prince Abdulaziz added that the global energy spectrum has changed in a manner that requires keeping pace with.

The Organization is keen to be a producer/exporter of all sources of energy, he said, noting that it also seeks to be an "example for responsible exploitation of natural resources, including renewable energy."

He further pointed to the importance of investing in new and alternative energy sources like hydrogen, stressing the need of dealing effectively with climate change and taking required initiatives in this regard.

During the meeting held earlier in the day, the OAPEC decided to rebrand its name into Arab Energy Organization (AEO). (pickup previous)

