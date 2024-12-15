Hamas Condemns Israeli Raid On Beit Hanoun School As Escalation Of Ethnic Cleansing

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Hamas has condemned the Israeli army's storming of Khalil Awida School in Ezbet Beit Hanoun, describing it as an intensification of the ethnic cleansing and forced displacement operations that have been ongoing in northern Gaza for over two months.

The Palestinian group called on the international community, including the United Nations and its institutions-particularly the UN Security Council-to take action and halt these violations. The group accused Israel of committing massacres in the Gaza Strip, in direct violation of international laws and norms. Hamas further urged the UN to implement arrest warrants against Israeli leaders and war criminals, holding them accountable for their actions.

On Sunday, Palestinian media reported that the Israeli raid on the school resulted in the deaths of 15 people, with several others injured. Additionally, the Ministry of Health in Gaza reported that Israeli forces had begun destroying the Abu Shabak Health Center in Jabalia al-Balad, which provides essential healthcare, including mental health services.

The Ministry of Health also disclosed that Israeli forces had committed five massacres in the past 24 hours, killing 46 people and injuring 135. Since October 7, 2023, the total death toll from Israeli airstrikes and ground operations has reached 44,976, with more than 106,000 individuals injured.

In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces conducted raids overnight, arresting at least seven Palestinians, including a woman. The Palestinian Prisoners Club reported that over 12,100 people have been arrested in the West Bank since the beginning of the current conflict, not including those detained in Gaza, where numbers are estimated to be in the thousands.

The West Bank has experienced an unprecedented surge in violence since October 7, with daily Israeli raids, settler attacks, and escalating confrontations. In Jenin, clashes between Palestinian resistance fighters and security forces continued on Sunday, marking the eleventh consecutive day of unrest in the area.

Local sources report that these clashes, which began as intermittent confrontations, have intensified in the streets of Jenin and the surrounding camp.



