Health Ministry Completes Upgrades To 16 Medical Facilities Under GAHI's Development Plan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Health and Population has announced the completion of 16 major projects aimed at enhancing the efficiency and capacity of medical facilities affiliated to the General Authority for Health Insurance (GAHI) in 2024. These projects are part of the Authority's broader strategic plan to expand and improve the healthcare services provided to citizens.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, detailed that the completed projects include the renovation of the open heart unit at Gamal Abdel Nasser Hospital, an efficiency improvement project at Benha Hospital, and the completion of the Suez Clinics Building and Basion Clinic. Additionally, the Ahmed Orabi Clinic in Kafr El-Zayat saw an expansion, while the Children's Hospital of Egypt underwent maintenance and operational enhancements. The intensive care and operating wing at Al-Nasr Hospital in Helwan also received significant upgrades.

Ahmed Mustafa, Chairperson of GAHI, highlighted that the strategic plan also focused on modernizing the digital infrastructure of health services. The electronic reservation system was upgraded, now operational in 250 clinics across 19 branches, handling over 10 million reservations. The automated decision-making system was also improved, generating 16 million decisions, and the non-benefit letters system was fully automated, issuing over 1.4 million letters.

Mustafa emphasized the Authority's commitment to furthering the development of healthcare services and improving the integrated care provided to citizens.



