Egypt's Health Minister Highlights Urgency Of Providing Medical Support For Syria, Calls For Arab Solidarity
12/15/2024 2:04:40 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Human Development, Minister of health and Population, and Head of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Health Ministers, emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to address the urgent medical and health needs of the Syrian people. He also reaffirmed Egypt's commitment to continuing its support for Palestine, Lebanon, and Sudan amid their ongoing crises.
Abdel Ghaffar made these remarks on Wednesday during his opening speech at the 61st session of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Health Ministers, which is being held in Iraq.
The Minister called on all Arab nations to unite and pool their resources in order to assist countries currently facing severe health and humanitarian crises, underscoring the need to protect and rebuild their health systems for the well-being of their populations.
Abdel Ghaffar also highlighted key issues under discussion during the 61st session, including the role of Arab medical migrants. He stressed the significance of enhancing their capabilities to further contribute to the development of health systems across the Arab world.
Additionally, the session is set to address vital topics such as strategies to improve maternal and child health, the digital transformation of healthcare services, and the progress of the Arab Drug Agency-a crucial initiative that brings together expertise from across the Arab region to advance the field of medicine.
The Minister concluded by emphasizing the long-standing and deep-rooted relations between Egypt and Iraq, acknowledging their historical cultural and commercial ties, which continue to strengthen their bilateral cooperation.
