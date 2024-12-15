Crown Wealth Strategies Welcomes Kristin Hermosillo As A Financial Professional, Expanding Client Services In Tucson, AZ

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lizzie Dipp MetzgerEL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crown Wealth Strategies is proud to announce that Kristin Hermosillo has transitioned into the role of Professional, further enhancing the firm's commitment to delivering holistic financial solutions to families across the United States. Kristin joined Crown Wealth Strategies in 2018, excelling in various roles supporting both the company and its valued clients. Her new position as a Financial Professional represents her most rewarding role yet, as she brings Crown's services to Tucson, AZ. Kristin's credentials include a Group 1 License, qualifying her to serve clients in both Texas and Arizona, and she is actively pursuing additional certifications to further enhance her expertise.Kristin holds a Bachelor of Science in Project Management from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. Before joining Crown Wealth Strategies, she served as a Contracting Officer in the United States Air Force for six years, including an overseas tour. Her military background, coupled with her extensive financial experience, uniquely positions her to guide families through the complexities of retirement and estate planning.“Kristin's transition into this role is a testament to her commitment to our clients and our mission,” said Lizzie Dipp Metzger, President of Crown Wealth Strategies.“Her diverse skill set and passion for helping families achieve financial success make her an outstanding addition to our financial team. I am excited to see her impact as she expands our presence in Arizona.”Outside of work, Kristin is deeply involved in her community, actively supporting youth sports organizations and serving on the board of her son's football booster club. A devoted wife and mother of five, Kristin enjoys spending time with her family, watching comedy movies, and diving into thriller novels. Kristin is passionate about empowering individuals and families to navigate their financial future with confidence. Her mission is to equip clients with the knowledge, tools, and personalized strategies they need to achieve financial freedom. This transition marks an exciting expansion for Crown Wealth Strategies, aligning with the firm's mission to provide holistic, personalized financial solutions to families across the nation.Crown Wealth Strategies, based in El Paso, TX, is dedicated to delivering personalized financial solutions in wealth management, estate planning, and business succession planning. Our team of experienced professionals is committed to helping clients achieve their unique financial goals.Crown Wealth Strategies is independently owned and operated from Eagle Strategies LLC and its affiliates. Lizzie Dipp Metzger is a Financial Adviser offering investment advisory services through Eagle Strategies LLC, a Registered Investment Adviser.

