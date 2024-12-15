Vijay Diwas: Assam Rifles Organises Half Marathon In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Dec 15 (IANS) A day before the 53rd anniversary of Vijay Diwas, the Assam Rifles on Sunday organised a Half Marathon in Agartala.

A defence spokesman said that over 600 participants from various walks of life came together to celebrate this momentous day, dedicated to honouring the valour and sacrifices of the Indian during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

The day is a testament to the courage and dedication of India's soldiers, taking along the citizens towards the shared goal of unity and integrity, he said.

Tripura Sports and Youth Affairs Tinku Roy was the chief guest of the function organised in connection with the Half Marathon.

The minister lauded the efforts of Assam Rifles in organising such a significant event, emphasising the importance of patriotism as also encouraging fitness towards building a vibrant society.

Padma Shri awardee and ace gymnast Dipa Karmakar attending the event inspired all the participants, particularly the young athletes, who look up to her as a role model of perseverance and excellence.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from all strata, including youth, women, children, and senior citizens.

Post the run, various patriotic events were also organised to motivate and instil a sense of belongingness among the locals, the defence spokesman said.

The event culminated with the distribution of medals and certificates to the winners across all categories.

Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 every year to honour the victory of the Indian Armed Forces over Pakistan in the 1971 war and to pay tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Following a 13-day battle, India secured a resounding triumph over Pakistan on December 16, 1971, leading to the creation of Bangladesh from the former East Pakistan.

On this significant day, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, the head of Pakistan's armed forces, along with 93,000 soldiers, surrendered before the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini of Bangladesh, marking the most substantial military surrender post World War II.