Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun Starrer Film Inches Towards ₹1,300 Crore Mark

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2 Collection Day 11: The Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer is expected to earn around ₹1,300 crores gross worldwide, which will exceed the lifetime worldwide collection of Rajamouli's RRR, which earned ₹1,230 crores and Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which earned ₹1,215 crores, becoming the third-biggest Indian grosser, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2: The Rule - Part 2, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has made around ₹50.07 crore across all languages on Day 11.

Pushpa 2 : The Rule has broken several records already in the first ten days of its release and has earned a total of ₹875.57 crore so far in India.

| Rashmika Mandanna says 'everything being blamed...' on Allu Arjun's arrest

On Day 11, the film's occupancy was 53.53 per cent in Telugu, 56.33 per cent in Hindi, 38.31 per cent in Tamil and 29.55 per cent in Kannada.

The movie has become the third highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office in just 11 days, according to Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 is a sequel 2021 hit film Pushpa starring Allu Arjun as Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna as his love interest Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as Bhanwar Singh.

| Pushpa 2 worldwide collection Day 10: Allu Arjun's movie mints ₹1190 cr

Currently, the highest-grossing Indian films at the worldwide box office are Rajamouli's directorial film Bahubali 2, which has a gross collection of ₹1,790 crore, and Aamir Khan's starrer Dangal, which has a gross collection of 2,070 crores.

On Day 11, Pushpa 2: The Rule crossed ₹500 crore net collections in Hindi, the fastest to do so, surpassing the record of Shah Rukh Khan starter Jawan, which hit ₹500 crore net in 18 days.

It is expected that Pushpa 2 will become the third-highest Hindi grosser on the 11th day after Jawan and Stree 2.

| Allu Arjun's fan attempts suicide outside Telangana jail after his arrest

Pushpa 2 has became the highest-grossing Indian movie of 2024. On Day 10, the film's second Saturday earned ₹62.3 crore in India, according to Sacnilk. It witnessed a nearly 71.15 per cent jump on Day 10. On Day 9, the movie collected ₹36.4 crore.



