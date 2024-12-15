Shaker Announces Strategic Partnership with Stanley Black & Decker to Distribute BLACK+DECKER ®️ Appliances in Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Instinctif) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, December 12, 2024: Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. (“Shaker”, the “Group” or the “Company”), Saudi Arabia’s leading importer, manufacturer and distributor of Air Conditioners and Home Appliances, is proud to announce a landmark strategic partnership with Stanley Black & Decker, the world’s largest renowned American manufacturer of power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners and other industrial equipment to support the world's makers, creators, tradespeople, and builders.



This collaboration is set to redefine the home appliance market in Saudi Arabia, with Shaker becoming an official distributor of BLACK+DECKER ®️ appliances within the Kingdom.



The signing ceremony, held at Shaker's headquarters in Riyadh, was attended by Shaker’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, and Stanley Black & Decker’s Middle East President and Chief Commercial Officer- International Markets, John Cowley, and General Manager, Mr. Parmesh Venkateswaran. This partnership represents a significant milestone, combining Stanley Black & Decker’s innovative heritage with Shaker’s extensive market expertise and distribution capabilities.



As part of this agreement, Shaker will distribute BLACK+DECKER ®️ extensive range of high-performance domestic appliances, which include cutting-edge solutions for cooking, food preparation, garment care, and cleaning. The partnership is set to elevate the home appliance market in Saudi Arabia by offering reliable and innovative products that cater to the needs of modern consumers.



Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mohammed Ibrahim Abunayyan, Chief Executive Officer of Shaker, said:

“We are delighted to partner with Stanley Black & Decker, a global leader renowned for its innovation and quality. This partnership aligns perfectly with Shaker’s vision to deliver exceptional products and services to our customers while also contributing to the Kingdom’s growth. This agreement brings an expansion to our diverse portfolio with an outstanding range of BLACK+DECKER ®️ appliances, further reaffirming our commitment to enhancing the lives of our consumers.”



Parmesh Venkateswaran, General Manager, Stanley Black & Decker Middle East, added:

“We are delighted to announce this partnership, a testament to our dedication towards customer satisfaction. We’re not just expanding our reach, but also strengthening our connection with our consumers. Our efforts embody our belief ‘Easy by Design’ and goes a long way in making the lives of our consumers easy, convenient and balanced. We are looking at different avenues to delight our consumers, like for example offering comprehensive home solutions to new homeowners in the region”.

This collaboration conveys the shared vision of both companies to provide world-class appliances to Saudi consumers while fostering growth in the local market. Leveraging Shaker’s expertise and market reach, the partnership aims to set new benchmarks for customer satisfaction and accessibility to high-quality appliances within the Kingdom.





