Outgoing Biden Administration Attempts To Burn Bridges Between Baku-Washington

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elnur Enveroglu
Read more
In recent days, the Biden administration, in addition to making
serious Political blunders, has also begun to take inadequate steps
regarding Azerbaijan. The fact that US Secretary of State Antony
Blinken criticized Azerbaijan in his latest statement in a biased
manner and went so far as to damage relations between the two
states generally indicates the wrong policy of the Democrats.
It is no coincidence that all this has not gone unnoticed by
experts observing the region from abroad. Many experts state in
their comments that the Democrats, who are living their last days
in the United States, are taking such steps to spoil all relations.
In general, the Biden administration is marking the culmination of
its failure over the past four years.
"The recent statement issued by outgoing feckless Secretary of
State Antony Blinken accusing Azerbaijan of a“crackdown on media
and civil society” is the perfect illustration of how
confrontational Biden's Foreign Policy has been in the past four
years. It is unlike any other previous US administration -
democrats have demonstrated how biased, confrontational
belligerent, and immoral they have become in defending America's
interests abroad."
Peter Tase, the American political commentator and independent
analyst said in an interview with Azernews
following US State Secretary Antony Blinken's recent biased
statement against Azerbaijan.
He added that under Blinken's leadership, America's credibility
and image have rapidly descended into abysmal levels.
“Joe Biden's four brutal years of weaponizing the Department of
Justice (turning it into a genuine Cheka) to ruthlessly punish
(without any evidence whatsoever) the presidential candidate Donald
J. Trump is nothing short of a disgrace and shameful.
Peter Tase said progress in US-Azerbaijan relations is much more
promising under Trump's leadership as this might bring a fresh
atmosphere to the South Caucasus and beyond.
“The strategic partnership between the Republic of Türkiye and
the United States is the bedrock of successful bilateral
cooperation between Baku and Washington. The incoming Trump - Vance
administration will particularly focus on strengthening its
partnership and economic dialogue with Ankara and Baku. The
nomination by President Donald Trump of Marco Rubio as the 72nd
United States Secretary of State is a historic moment in the
execution of American foreign policy in Eurasia. There are some
like Richard Haass who argue,“Turkey may be an ally, but it is not
a partner”; the truth of the matter is that Turkiye is Washington's
most important partner in Eurasia and within the NATO. After taking
the oath of office, Marco Rubio will embark on his first official
visit abroad as Secretary of State to Turkiye and is expected to
conduct an official visit to Baku during his first year in office,”
the analyst said.
According to Tase, contrary to the deeply polarized Biden-Harris
administration that has left profound blunders and a hostile
environment in Washington, Mr. Rubio and his right hand,
Christopher Landau, will particularly focus on strengthening the
alliances with Baku - Azerbaijan, and with Türkiye, Eurasia's main
source of balance of power.
Besides, Washington will further improve its bilateral
partnership with Ankara, as other stakeholders with massive
geopolitical gambits, are jeopardizing regional security and
maritime commercial corridors.
As regards the outgoing Biden administration's recent stance
towards Baku, and claims about“political prisoners” Peter Tase
emphasised that the administration wants to harm the long-time
existing relations between Baku and Washington.
“Blinken's inflammatory remarks against Azerbaijan and calling
for the release of criminals: Rufat Safarov and Sevinj Vagifgizi,
is a futile attempt to divert the public attention from the dirty
business dealings conducted by Biden's henchmen with warmongering
actors in Europe. The administration wants to cover the recent
flagrant pardon of Hunter Biden (a dangerous individual addicted to
prostitution and drug use) by his own father who happens to be the
President of the United States.”
According to him, Washington must establish a great level of
dialogue and political cooperation with Baku and Ankara, in order
to ensure a more peaceful and prosperous environment in the highly
competitive, sensitive, and fragile Transatlantic community and
geopolitical landscape.
MENAFN15122024000195011045ID1108994693
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.