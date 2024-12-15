National Day Enshrines Values Of Unity, Solidarity In Qatari Society

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of H E Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Thani has affirmed that the celebration of the Qatar National Day is an occasion to renew the pledge of allegiance to the homeland and its wise leadership, which continues the path of construction, development and comprehensive renaissance and consecrates the values of unity, solidarity and love of the homeland that were established by the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani.

Speaking to QNA on the occasion of the country's National Day, the Minister extended his heartfelt congratulations and blessings to Amir

H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, and the Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and to the wise government and the generous Qatari people.

The Minister of Transport added that as the National Day of the State approaches, the Ministry of Transport is looking forward to exert all efforts to fulfil the obligations towards the homeland, and achieve the ambitious goals of its vision.

This includes enhancing Qatar's global standing in the transport sector by continuing to strengthen the infrastructure for land, maritime, and air transport with the latest systems and technological innovations.

These efforts aim to support the needs of all service, economic, and environmental sectors, while effectively connecting Qatar to the regional and global economy.