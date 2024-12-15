Al Sij Al Sakab Wins Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani Trophy At Al Uqda

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sij Al Sakab, well-guided by jockey Alberto Sanna, delivered a commanding run to claim The Late Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani Trophy at the 13th Al Rayyan Race Meeting yesterday.

The centrepiece of the day at Al Uqda Racecourse saw the Khalid Hamad M A Al Atteya-owned and Jassim Hamad Al Atteya-trained Al Sij Al Sakab secure the win in the feature race of the day, while Al Mirage came second under Jean de Mieulle.

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani presents the trophy to Qatar National Day Trophy winning jockey James Doyle.

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani crowned the winners of the prestigious race meet in the presence of Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Chairman Issa bin Mohammed Al Mohannadi and a number of dignitaries.

Earlier, Jabalah (FR), the 8-year-old son of Al Mamun Monlau, secured glory in the Gr2 Qatar National Day Trophy. Trained by Alban de Mieulle for Wathnan Racing, Jabalah's was ridden to success by jockey James Doyle who sealed the fourth win of the day for him as and owners.

Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani crowned the winners of the Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani Trophy at the 13th Al Rayyan Race Meeting. PICTURES: JUHAIM/QREC

Meanwhile, Haunted Dream (IRE) made it two in a row in the Al Safliya Cup, showcasing his dominance with a near 3-length victory.

The 5-year-old gelding, also owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Hamad Al Jehani, was expertly ridden by James Doyle who secured his third win of the day. Asian Equestrian Federation President Hamad bin Abdulrahman Al Attiyah presented the trophies to the winning connections.

Earlier, Equinoxe (QA) delivered another brilliant performance to clinch his 20th career win. Owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Alban de Mieulle, the 7-year-old stallion won by a 1 1⁄2-length margin under Doyle. QREC Acting CEO Bader Mohammed Al Darwish crowned the winners.

Dark Trooper (IRE), the 4-year-old gelding by Dark Angel, added another trophy to Wathnan Racing's account with a clear 1 3⁄4-length victory in the Al Busayyir Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) as trainer De Mieulle and jockey Doyle continued their remarkable run.

Taxiwala (IRE) regained the Falcon Cup title he first won in 2022, winning the 1,200-metre race for his owner and trainer Osama Omer E Al Dafea. Jockey Soufiane Saadi guided the seven-year-old bay gelding to secure victory by three-quarters of a length. QREC Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi awarded the trophies to the victorious team.

The Purebred Arabian Conditions (3YO+, 1200m) saw Shgarde (USA), owned by Sharida bin Nasser bin Sharida Al Kaabi and trained by Hamad Al Jehani, dominate with a 21⁄2-length victory under Christophe Soumillon.

In the Purebred Arabian Handicap (65-85, 3YO+, 2100m), Hemian (FR) claimed a thrilling win for Al Shaqab Racing. Trained by Jean de Mieulle and ridden by Faleh Bughanaim, the 4YO secured victory by a neck.

In the day's opening race, the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (3-6YOs, 1400m), Ihtijaj (FR) was victorious under Christophe Soumillon. Ihtijaj is owned by Al Shaqab Racing and trained by Jean de Mieulle.

13th Al Rayyan Race Meeting

the Late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Bin Thani Trophy

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

The Late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Bin Thani Trophy - Local Purebred Arabian (Class Al Sij Al Sakab, Jassim Hamad Al Atteya, Alberto Sanna

Qatar National Day Trophy - Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr2) International Race Jabalah, Alban Elie De Mieulle, James Doyle

Al Safliya Cup - Thoroughbred (Class 1 Qa-Gr3) Shalfa Qualifier Haunted Dream, Hamad Al Jehani, James Doyle

Halul Island Cup - Local Thoroughbred Open Race (Class 2) Equinoxe, Alban Elie De Mieulle, James Doyle

Al Busayyir Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) Dark Trooper, Alban de Mieulle, James Doyle

Falcon Cup - Thoroughbred Conditions (Class 2) Taxiwala, Osama Omer E Al Dafea, Soufiane Saadi

Purebred Arabian Conditions (Class 2) Shgarde, Hamad Al Jehani, Christophe Soumillon

Purebred Arabian Handicap 65-85 (Class 4) Hemian, Jean de Mieulle, Faleh Bughanaim

Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6) Ihtijaj, Jean de Mieulle, Christophe Soumillon