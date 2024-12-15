Ambuja Cements honours 51 SEDI trainees for employment achievements in Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 11 December 2024: Ambuja Cements, the cement and building material company of the diversified Adani Portfolio, celebrated a moment of pride at the Diwali Milan event organised by the district administration in Baloda Bazaar, Chhattisgarh.



Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, Mr. Vishnu Deo Sai, Cabinet Minister Mr. Tank Ram Verma, and District Collector Mr. Deepak Soni honoured 24 alumni from Ambuja’s Skill and Entrepreneurship Development Institutes (SEDI) in Bhatapara and Rawan for securing employment in renowned organisations.



As part of the district administration's ‘Hum Honge Kamyab’ initiative, a total of 51 SEDI trainees were recognised at the event for their career achievements. Sharing her journey, one trainee said, “SEDI gave me the skills and confidence to not only secure a job but also improve my family’s living standards.”



Ambuja Cements remains dedicated to empowering rural communities through skill development and creating sustainable livelihood opportunities. Initiatives including SEDI underscore the company’s commitment to building stronger, self-reliant communities and transforming lives across the nation.







