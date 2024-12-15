Live Your City and PVR INOX partner to Transform Cinemas with Candlelight Concerts

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12 December 2024 – Candlelight Concerts by Live Your City, a brand under the American company Fever, has partnered with PVR INOX, India’s leading cinema chain, to bring an innovative musical experience to audiences in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai. These captivating performances aim to transform premium cinema venues into intimate, candlelit spaces, offering audiences a fresh and immersive way to experience live music.

Set to captivate audiences of all ages, these concerts will feature iconic movie soundtracks and tribute performances celebrating legendary artists like Kishore Kumar, RD Burman, Queen, and ABBA, the concerts invite audiences to rediscover timeless melodies in an intimate and unforgettable setting.

By bringing live music into cinema theatres, this one-of-a-kind initiative taps into the growing demand for performances that transcend traditional entertainment boundaries. With a rising appetite among audiences to explore new ways of enjoying music, this collaboration between Candlelight Concerts and PVR INOX is perfectly poised to meet this demand. The concept not only offers a fresh way to experience live music but also enriches India’s cultural entertainment scene, providing audiences with the opportunity to reconnect with iconic classics in a new and engaging setting.

Deepa Bajaj, Country Manager of Live Your City India, remarked, "We are thrilled to bring our renowned Candlelight Concerts to PVR INOX theatres, marking a significant milestone in making live arts experiences accessible to local audiences in their favoured legacy venues for entertainment. This partnership aligns with our vision to bring innovative and immersive entertainment outside traditional spaces to reach larger audiences. By blending the magic of live music with the comfort and luxury of PVR theatres, we are setting a new benchmark in audience engagement."

Nayana Bijli, Content Acquisition Director at PVR INOX, commented,

"This partnership with Candlelight Concerts reimagines how our theaters can be experienced, turning them into unique venues for intimate, live performances. It’s an opportunity for us to offer audiences something extraordinary—an experience that combines the elegance of our spaces with the magic of live music."

PVR INOX theatres, renowned for their premium settings, provide the perfect backdrop for Candlelight Concerts. With a thoughtful curation of comfort and acoustics, these venues promise an intimate yet impactful musical experience. The first performances are scheduled for the weekend of 31st January to 2nd February 2025 in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Mumbai. As the collaboration evolves, Candlelight Concerts and PVR INOX aim to explore new avenues to bring exceptional and diverse offerings to audiences across the country.





