(MENAFN) in Mauritius have released an order for the capture of the Indian Ocean islands’ previous central bank director, in linking to an investigation into a conspiracy to defraud case.



The act, by the police anti-money laundering unit, is the first important one from the authorities of Primer Navin Ramgoolam, who stated in the previous week the former authorities had counterfeit the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP), budget deficit and public debt figures for years.



The previous central bank director, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam, was not in the nation and would be under arrest as soon as he comes back, police declared in a notice in Mauritius newspapers on Sunday.



They shared no more information on the nature of the case. Seegolam did not reply to a call for comment.



In a report shared to parliament, Ramgoolam also blamed the central bank of producing money to fund the authorities’ Mauritius Investment Corporation, established in 2020 to assist firms face effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



MENAFN15122024000045016953ID1108994151