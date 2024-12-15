Boomerang Partners Nominated for Affiliate Program of the Year at Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025

(MENAFN- boomerang) Boomerang Partners has been named a finalist in the prestigious Affiliate Program of the Year category at the Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025. This recognition highlights the company’s great successful effort in building a strong relationship with affiliates. This year, Boomerang Partners has solidified its position as a leading global company through proactive initiatives, close collaboration with the affiliate community, strategic partnerships to enhance brand awareness, and innovation in business processes.

The Affiliate Program of the Year nomination reflects Boomerang Partners’ groundbreaking achievements in 2024. This brand’s betting segment surged 5x in the past year, and gambling — 2x. Boomerang now boasts a portfolio of over 15 high-conversion products in 35+ GEOs. The partnerships with thousands of affiliates have helped establish the company as a leader in the industry.

Boomerang Partners hosted the Golden Boomerang Awards, an annual global affiliate traffic tournament, in 2024. This reinforced the company’s leadership position in the industry and working with partners. This competition has brought together over 250 affiliate teams and generated nearly 80,000 players for its platforms. The new season of Golden Boomerang Awards 2025 is about to be announced.

Boomerang signed a strategic partnership with AC Milan as the football club’s Official regional betting partner in Europe. Also, it partnered with the Swiss national team and Juventus football star Alisha Lehmann. These collaborations, according to many partners and community feedback, have made the brand more visible and recognizable in the industry.

The Global Gaming Awards EMEA 2025 winners will be announced on the first day of ICE, January 20, 2025, at Fira Barcelona Gran Via, where the Boomerang Partners will also participate.





