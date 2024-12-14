ACD Partners With Deapqatar For Clean-Up Drive At Singing Sand Dunes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Asean Committee in Doha (ACD) and DeapQatar Conservation organised a clean-up drive at the Singing Sand Dunes Saturday.

The initiative brought together heads of mission of the seven Asean embassies in Doha, namely Mohamed Bahrin Abu Bakar of Brunei Darussalam, Ridwan Hassan (Indonesia), Faizal Razali (Malaysia), Lillibeth V Pono (the Philippines), Sumaya Baqavi (Singapore), Sira Swangsilpa (Thailand), and Nguyen Huy Hiep (Vietnam).

Around 100 volunteers, including Asean diplomats, staff of the embassies, and their families participated in the initiative, demonstrating a collective commitment to help contribute towards the sustainability and preservation of Qatar's environment. Equipped with gloves, garbage bags, and tools, the group collected 260kg of waste, including plastic bottles, containers, and other debris.

Singapore is the current ACD chair. Baqavi, the charge d'affaires of the Embassy of Singapore, stated that the ACD was delighted to partner with DeapQatar Conservation on this important initiative. She expressed the hope that such collective endeavours would inspire greater public interest in and awareness of environmental preservation.

Baqavi said,“Qatar is making significant strides toward sustainability, through embracing renewable energy, eco-friendly initiatives, and green infrastructure to protect its environment for future generations. This is in line with the economic, social, and environmental objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030. The Asean Committee in Doha is honoured to be part of Qatar's ongoing commitment.”

She added:“Asean is a region abundant in natural resources and has consistently placed high priority on environmental protection and sustainability. This commitment is firmly rooted in the Asean Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Blueprint 2025, which envisions a people-centred, environmentally friendly Asean Community dedicated to advancing sustainable development. I am happy to witness how we have put this value into practice and demonstrate how every individual can contribute to preserving the environment.”

