Middle East Energy Powers Up With New Features, Product Sectors, And Industry Conferences

The expanded 2025 edition of Middle East Energy, the region's leading bringing together the leading lights of the industry, will feature a host of new shows, product sectors and when it takes place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) next year. The 49th Middle East Energy trade show will run from 7-9 April across 16 DWTC halls with additional space will include a host of new features, including a sixth product sector – Battery & eMobility – and a dedicated hall for exhibitors within the battery and eMobility space."Middle East Energy has always been at the forefront of innovation, and 2025 is no exception," said Mark Ring, Group Exhibition Director for the Energy Portfolio at Informa Markets."With our expanded footprint, showcasing regional and global market-leading products and services, the addition of The Battery Show, and a strong line-up of conferences, Middle East Energy 2025 is set to redefine how we address the region's energy needs and promises to power the future, connect innovators, and drive meaningful change across the entire spectrum of the global energy landscape from a single location."The event will be held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy & Infrastructure, reinforcing it as a cornerstone of innovation and collaboration in the energy industry, and underlining its commitment to fostering collaboration, driving advancements, and supporting the Middle East and Africa's energy transition."We are proud of the Ministry's patronage of the Middle East Energy Exhibition, a strategic platform that brings together industry leaders and innovators to discuss the future of energy and explore the latest sustainable technologies. Our sponsorship of this event reflects our commitment to supporting efforts toward achieving the transition to clean and sustainable energy, in line with the UAE's forward-looking directives," said His Excellency Eng. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure."Through this global event, we aim to enhance collaboration and partnerships across various sectors to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions that improve resource efficiency and elevate environmental sustainability. This aligns with our future aspirations and global trends in the energy and water sectors," he added.Battery Show Debuts with Entire Hall TakeoverOne of the highlights of next year's show is the debut of The Battery Show Middle East, the latest addition to Informa Markets' portfolio. Spanning an entire hall, this 13-year-old global platform will showcase game-changing battery technology and powerful solutions. Bringing together engineers, business leaders, industry leading companies, and disruptors, more than 8,000 attendees are expected to explore innovative products from 500 leading suppliers and engage in meaningful dialogue during educational sessions and networking events.The associated Battery Show Conference will dive into crucial topics such as the impact of electrification on the automotive sector, advanced materials for electric vehicle manufacturing, and alternative battery technologies, offering attendees a rare chance to connect with industry thought leaders.The exhibition's expansive knowledge programme will host six CPD-accredited, free-to-attend conferences – twice as many as were offered at the previous edition. They are: The Middle East Energy Leadership Summit; the Technical Seminar; Intersolar & ees Middle East Conference; Global Innovation Forum; Africa Business Leaders Forum; and The Battery Show Conference."Each conference will serve as a dynamic platform for industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to address critical challenges and opportunities shaping the energy sector," Ring added.The 2025 event has also accrued an impressive line-up of major sponsors, including Alfanar, The Riyadh Cables Group, Baudouin, MEMF, Bahra Electric, Ducab, Su-Kam, Al Ojaimi, LTC Group, Eastman, Riello UPS, Jeddah Cables Company, and AquaVolt Solutions.

