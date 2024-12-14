Nasdaq hits historic 20,000 milestone as US stocks end mixed, Tesla shares soar

(MENAFN) US finished mixed on Wednesday, with the Composite closing above the 20,000-point level for the first time in history.



The Industrial Average dropped 99.27 points, or 0.22 percent, ending at 44,148.56. In contrast, the gained 49.28 points, or 0.82 percent, closing at 6,084.19, while the Nasdaq surged 347.65 points, or 1.77 percent, to finish at 20,034.90.



Shares of Tesla, the US electric car leader, soared to a record high of around USD425, marking a 5.9 percent daily gain.



The VIX volatility index, often dubbed the "fear index," dropped 4.23 percent, settling at 13.58.



In commodities, gold rose 0.9 percent to USD2,718.07 per ounce, while silver slipped by 0.65 percent, settling at USD31.6965. Oil prices climbed about 2 percent, with global benchmark Brent crude reaching USD73.40 per barrel.

