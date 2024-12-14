Russian Army Loses Another 1,040 Troops In Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to December 14, 2024 amount to nearly 761,160 invaders, including another 1,040 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,539 enemy tanks (+2 in the past day), 19,675 armored combat vehicles, 21,102 artillery systems (+24), 1,253 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,023 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 20,229 unmanned aerial vehicles (+53), 2,861 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 31,217 motor vehicles (+40), and 3,644 special equipment units (+2).
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, on December 13, as of 22:00, 190 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front.
