Tiruchi Msmes And Start-Ups Benefit From Interactive Session On E-Governance Platforms To Boost Ease Of Doing Business

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruchi, Dec 14 (KNN)

Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups in Tiruchi participated in an interactive session organised by Guidance Tamil Nadu and the Tiruchi chapter of the Confederation of Indian (CII) on Friday.



The event focused on enhancing the ease of doing business by leveraging state-of-the-art e-governance platforms such as the E-Marketplace (GeM), Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal (TNSWP), and Biz Buddy.

Designed to educate entrepreneurs on navigating these tools, the session aimed to address operational challenges and simplify processes like obtaining clearances and resolving grievances.

Charles Rajkumar, Helpdesk Team Lead for TNSWP, highlighted the efficiency of the Tamil Nadu Single Window Portal, which integrates multiple government departments and services into a unified platform.



He emphasised that adopting online tools could significantly improve business processes and reduce bureaucratic delays.

Senior Manager of EODB Biz Buddy, Jothi Narayanan, provided a detailed walkthrough of the platform's features, explaining how entrepreneurs can access clearance certificates and submit grievances digitally.

"The portal empowers businesses to resolve issues seamlessly, making it an indispensable resource for MSMEs," she said.

N. Sabareesh, a consultant, shed light on the Government E-Marketplace (GeM), underscoring its role in creating procurement opportunities for small businesses while ensuring transparency and efficiency in government transactions.

Chella Ramaswamy, Chairman of CII Tiruchi Zone, reiterated the importance of digital adoption for fostering growth and competitiveness among MSMEs.



Sharada Devi, Regional Head of Union Bank of India, also addressed the gathering, encouraging businesses to explore financial avenues that complement these online tools.

The event successfully bridged the knowledge gap between entrepreneurs and the state's e-governance initiatives.



As Tamil Nadu continues to promote digital solutions, platforms like TNSWP, Biz Buddy, and GeM are set to play a pivotal role in shaping a more business-friendly environment for MSMEs and start-ups.

(KNN Bureau)