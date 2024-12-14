Women Hail PM Modi's 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' As Step Towards Empowerment

(MENAFN- IANS) Panipat, Dec 14 (IANS) As Prime Narendra Modi launched the 'Bima Sakhi Yojana' in Panipat, Haryana, numerous women expressed their gratitude towards him, praising the initiative as a significant move toward empowering women and improving their economic prospects.

Talking to IANS, Jyoti expressed gratitude and said, "When PM Modi came to Panipat on Monday, I was present to witness the launch of this scheme. I believe it will benefit women greatly and provide us with the opportunity to work and earn. It will certainly empower us and give us wings to succeed."

Another woman, excited about the scheme, remarked, "I came here to register for the Bima Sakhi Yojana. I was present when PM Modi launched it, and I hope many more women will come forward to join. This initiative will empower women."

Another woman said, "Every scheme launched by PM Modi has been beneficial for the development of our country. Since the BJP government came to power in 2014, India has been progressing steadily. I have come here to apply for the Bima Sakhi Yojana, which will not only help me generate Rs. 7,000 per month but also provide additional commissions. I urge all women to enroll and take advantage of this opportunity."

LIC Development Officer Krishna Beniwal also confirmed the growing interest in the scheme, stating, "Many women are coming every day for registration, and we are providing information about the Bima Sakhi Yojana. As of now, more than 150 women have registered for it. We are also working to make Panipat a hub for the LIC examinations."

The Bima Sakhi Yojana aims to provide economic empowerment and self-reliance for women by offering both job opportunities and financial independence. The scheme, launched by the government, encourages women to actively participate in the insurance sector, which has traditionally been male-dominated.

The initiative targets women between the ages of 18 and 70 who have completed at least 10th grade. Participants will receive specialised training and a stipend for the first three years to boost financial literacy and insurance awareness.

With an initial budget of Rs 100 crore, the scheme is designed to provide employment opportunities for women in both rural and urban areas, thereby promoting their active participation in the growing insurance sector.