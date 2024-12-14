Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul index shows modest gains on Friday

(MENAFN) Turkey’s benchmark stock index, Borsa Istanbul’s BIST 100, closed at 10,125.46 points on Friday, marking an increase of 0.66 percent compared to the previous trading day. This rise reflected a gain of 66.83 points, with a robust daily trading volume amounting to 83.2 billion liras (USD2.83 billion).



The index's performance on Friday was part of a broader upward trend over the week, as it posted a notable 4.44 percent increase from the previous Friday's close. This growth underscored the positive momentum seen across Turkish markets in recent days.



In the commodities markets, the price of gold remained strong, with one ounce of gold priced at USD2,677.89 by the end of the trading day. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD73.92 per barrel as of 6:11 PM local time (1511 GMT), reflecting some stability in global oil markets.



As for the currency market, the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stood at 34.9483, while the euro was valued at 36.6842 liras. The British pound was trading for 44.1363 liras. These exchange rates highlighted the ongoing fluctuations in Turkey’s foreign exchange markets amid broader global economic trends.



Overall, Friday’s trading session was marked by a positive shift in Turkey’s stock market performance, despite global uncertainties, and strong demand for precious metals like gold, as well as continued pressure on the Turkish lira.

