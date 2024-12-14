Turkey receives USD8.B in foreign investments in 2024

(MENAFN) Turkey attracted USD8.5 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) from January to October, according to a report by the International Investors Association (YASED) released on Thursday.



In October alone, the country secured USD770 million in FDI, the association stated in a press release.



For the first ten months of the year, FDI inflows showed a 1 percent decline compared to the same period in 2023. However, the total value of FDI inflows to Turkey since 2002 has surpassed USD272 billion.



European Union countries, which accounted for 58 percent of FDI flows to Turkey between 2002 and 2023, represented 49 percent of October's FDI inflows.



Germany held the largest share with 23 percent, followed by the Netherlands at 16 percent, the UK at 15 percent, and the US at 15 percent.



From January to October, the top three investors in Turkey were the Netherlands, which invested USD885 million, Germany with USD598 million, and the US with USD524 million.

MENAFN14122024000045016755ID1108992529