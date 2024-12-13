Defense Giants BAE, Leonardo And Mitsubishi Forge Historic Fighter Jet Deal

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Britain's BAE Systems, Italy's Leonardo, and Japan's Mitsubishi-led consortium reached a groundbreaking agreement Friday to manufacture next-generation fighter jets.



The three companies will establish a UK-based joint venture by mid-2025, marking the first time Japan joins a multilateral fighter program. The project aims to deliver advanced combat aircraft by 2035, extending through 2070.



Each company holds an equal stake, with the first CEO coming from Italy. This partnership breaks traditional defense boundaries and challenges China 's growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region.



The new fighter jet will process combat data 10,000 times faster than current systems. It features advanced stealth technology, virtual reality cockpits, and next-generation radar capabilities.



These improvements directly address emerging threats in modern warfare. The program will replace Japan's F-2 fighters and the European Typhoon fleet.







Saudi Arabia has shown interest in joining later, potentially ordering over 100 aircraft. This expansion would significantly boost the project's economic viability and global influence.



The tight 2035 deadline reflects urgent security needs across Europe and Asia. Military experts note this timeline pushes manufacturing capabilities to their limits. However, the partners prioritize meeting this deadline over other considerations.



The joint venture will maintain design authority throughout the aircraft's lifespan. This arrangement ensures long-term technological independence for all three nations.



It also creates a new model for international defense cooperation. This collaboration signals a shift in global defense dynamics. It combines Japanese precision engineering with European aerospace expertise.



The project's success could reshape military alliances and defense industry partnerships worldwide. The deal represents more than just a new fighter jet.



It demonstrates how traditional rivals can unite to address common security challenges. This cooperation model might influence future international defense projects.

MENAFN13122024007421016031ID1108991520