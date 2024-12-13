Zourabichvili Confirms Intent To Remain President Of Georgia After Election

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Salome Zourabichvili has stated that she intends to remain President of Georgia following the scheduled for tomorrow, December

14.

She said his in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Personally, I intend to remain President after the election. I will stay President until the end of my term, up to the inauguration. But only the inauguration of a legitimate President. If the parliament is not legitimate, if it was not convened by me in accordance with constitutional provisions, and if it is based on elections that are not legitimate in my view and in the view of the people, then the elected President will not be legitimate either, even if they are inaugurated," Zourabichvili explained.

She confirmed that she will not leave the presidential office and will embody“popular legitimacy.”

"I do not have power. So I am not staying in power, but I remain the embodiment of the people's legitimacy, which I also possess not only because I was elected but because I am supported by the 'streets.' And I represent the continuity of the state," the Georgian President said.

toin

According to her, the ruling Georgian Dream party controls all state institutions, public services, the economy, and exercises complete control.

"So, we have a real autocracy, and I consider it my duty to continue embodying what I can and what I believe has the people's support," Zourabichvili assured.

As reported by Ukrinform, Georgia's presidential election will take place on December 14 in the parliament building, with the inauguration of the newly elected President scheduled for December 29.

For the first time, Georgia's President will not be elected by the population but by an Electoral College consisting of 300 members, including 150 deputies of the Georgian Parliament, members of the Supreme Councils of Adjara and the Abkhaz Autonomous Republics-in-exile, and 109 members nominated by political parties from local government bodies, based on quotas set by the Central Election Commission (CEC). These quotas are determined by the results of the 2021 local government elections. The Electoral College composition will be approved by the CEC.

Sixty-one opposition deputies are likely to abstain from the vote, as opposition parties do not recognize the legitimacy of the 11th Parliament.

Earlier, the Mtavari opposition channel reported that the candidacies for the presidency of Georgia include Irakli Garibashvili, head of the Georgian Dream party, and Konstantine Gamsakhurdia, son of the country's first president, Zviad Gamsakhurdia.