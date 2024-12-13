Exotec's Warehouse Robots Surpass '1 Million Bin Retrieval And Deliveries Daily, Maintaining 99 Percent Uptime' Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Exotec's warehouse robots surpass '1 million bin retrieval and deliveries daily, maintaining 99 percent uptime'

Exotec , a warehouse robotics provider, says its fleet of Skypod robots have achieved a major operational milestone, retrieving and delivering over one million bins to workstations on a daily basis globally.

Exotec says this achievement underscores its commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that improve operations worldwide.

Each individual bin fulfilment represents a robot retrieving a bin and delivering it to a designated workstation. Each bin can fulfil up to four orders, significantly reducing the time and effort it takes for warehouse workers to keep up with spikes in customer demand.

The average warehouse worker in a manual warehouse is estimated to walk an average of 10 miles a day. With Exotec's goods-to-person system, warehouse workers save thousands of steps per day by eliminating manual picking, optimising productivity by fivefold.

Exotec has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2015, achieving 100 million bin retrieval and deliveries within five years. Today, it would take the company only three months to achieve the same milestone.

Recent examples of Exotec's global momentum include:



Worldwide expansion : To accommodate its growing global footprint, Exotec has significantly expanded its global presence by moving into larger office spaces in Atlanta and Munich, while also expanding into new markets including Austria and South Korea.

Team growth : The company has increased its workforce to 1,300 employees, fostering innovation and excellence across all its operations. Exotec projects an additional 25% headcount growth in 2025 to meet increasing demand. Customer sites : Exotec has also grown its customer profile, reaching 135+ sites worldwide, including North America, Europe, and APAC.

Romain Moulin, CEO and co-founder of Exotec, says:“Achieving 1 million presentations daily is a huge milestone because it represents the level of trust that our customers place in us to support and drive their supply chain operations day-to-day.

“This achievement showcases the reliability of our systems as we continue to scale our install base around the world.”