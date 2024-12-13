The Inaugural MICHELIN Guide Doha 2025 Selection Launched Today!

(MENAFN- Gulf Times)



Two restaurants awarded One MICHELIN Star

Four restaurants receive a Bib Gourmand A total of 33 restaurants are recommended in this first edition of the MICHELIN Guide Doha



Unveiled at a ceremony held at the Katara Hall, Raffles Doha, the inaugural launch of the MICHELIN Guide in Doha celebrates 33 establishments.“We are delighted to announce The MICHELIN Guide's arrival in Qatar with our first Guide to Doha,” said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guide.“Our famously anonymous Inspectors have explored and experienced the city's restaurants and their cuisines from all around the world and have selected the very best, across all price ranges and styles.”“This inaugural selection not only celebrates the best of Doha's dining scene but will also put the city on the international culinary map. The selection of these 33 restaurants in the MICHELIN Guide is testament to the many talented chefs and culinary teams who have made Doha their home and who bring passion, creativity, and respect for local traditions to their craft.”Whatever restaurant's cuisine style, concept or location, whether they are luxury fine dining restaurants or street food eateries, the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors use the same five criteria all around the world: the quality of the ingredients; mastery of cooking techniques; the harmony of the flavors; expression of the chef's personality in the cuisine; and consistency, both over time and across the entire menu.– this restaurant, sister to the London restaurant, offers wide range of dishes from the four corners of India, all prepared with great skill and care by head chef Debdash Balaga. His specialties include Laal Maas, a lamb shank prepared by slow cooking for 8 hours.– while Alain Ducasse's signature style is evident here, Chef Fabrice Rosso has managed to subtly celebrate Qatari influences within the menu. The introduction of spices and the use of local ingredients add a new dimension to the dining experience.Named after Bibendum, the official name of the Michelin Man, the Bib Gourmand is an award for restaurants that offer great quality, great value cooking.– with its three open kitchens, the chef and her team prepare a variety of regional specialties as well as tasty Thai dishes.– in this restaurant located at the fourth floor of the Qatar National Museum, guests can enjoy Qatari dishes reinterpreted with a modern twist.– located in a pedestrian street on the edge of the Souq Waqif, Argan offers its customers authentic Moroccan dishes at excellent value for money.– where Sri Lankan and South Indian food is the draw, at an outpost of the popular London original.With its Special Awards, the MICHELIN Guide aims to highlight and celebrate the amazing diversity of the roles within the hospitality industry, as well as its most talented and inspiring professionals.This year'spresented by Place Vendôme Qatar, goes toof Isaan restaurant. The winner of our Young Chef Award oversees this large restaurant with consummate skill. The menu covers all of Thailand with three different kitchens set around the room, each specializing in a different cooking technique, so the challenges are obvious.Thegoes toand the team at. An eye for detail, anticipation of diner needs, presence, knowledge, personality, charisma, and humor: this manager has it all and his team display equal levels of energy, passion, enthusiasm, and fun. Every diner will leave feeling they've been so well looked after.Our third award goes toat IDAM by Alain Ducasse for his. Robi leads the team responsible for creating their imaginative and very appealing selection of mocktails. Our Inspectors were impressed by the skillfully matched non-alcoholic pairings using local spices, fruits, and ingredients that enhance and heighten the overall dining experience.The full Doha selection will be available exclusively in digital format on all the MICHELIN Guide's official platforms: website, mobile application, and social networks.The MICHELIN Guide is a benchmark in gastronomy. Now, it's setting a new standard for hotels. Visit the MICHELIN Guide's official website, or download the MICHELIN Guide mobile app (iOS and Android), to discover every restaurant in the selection and book an unforgettable hotel.