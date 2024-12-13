Lost And Found: Daughter Honors USMC Father's Legacy With“The Ring And The Mountain”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Lt. Henry Pilger, USMC

Abby at the site of the ring's discovery

Lt. Henry Pilger's Annapolis Ring

- Abbie Wadsworth-BorettoFARMINGTON, CT, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a story of profound loss and resilience, Abby Boretto is keeping the memory of her father, 1st Lieutenant Henry Pilger, alive through a moving documentary titled The Ring and the Mountain. The about a girl and meeting her father through the lens of those he knew.Lieutenant Pilger, a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter pilot, was flying with a crew of five Marines in Norway as part of NATO joint exercises in 1972 when their helicopter tragically crashed, killing all aboard. The incident was a family tragedy for decades until an extraordinary event unfolded in 1993.A local doctor was hunting grouse on the island of Grytoya where the crash occurred. He happened to stumble upon a shiny object among the rocky terrain. It was Lieutenant Pilger's Annapolis class ring-a cherished keepsake thought lost forever. Through careful research, the doctor tracked down Abby, who was overjoyed to receive such a valued keepsake.On the 50th anniversary of the crash, Abby flew to Norway to meet the doctor who returned the ring. That meeting inspired her to create The Ring and the Mountain, a documentary that has since been showcased nationwide. The film recreates her father's legacy through the ones that knew him.“My hope is to ensure my father's legacy endures,” Boretto shared.“This documentary is a tribute to him, his service, and the bond that ties a father and daughter in other worldly realms.”For more information, visit Abby Boretto's Facebook page: @abbyAbout the FilmThe Ring and the Mountain is a heartfelt documentary chronicling the legacy of 1st Lieutenant Henry Pilger and the incredible journey of his Annapolis ring. The film is a tribute to his life based on the people that were closest to him.Media Inquiries:Dr. Rob GarciaEmail: ...Phone: (619) 316-1856

Rob Garcia

Shift Magazine

+1 619-316-1856

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

The Ring and the Mountain Documentary Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.