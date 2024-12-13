AMERICAN IDOL SEASON 22 TOP 20 CONTESTANT AJII RELEASES“GAHDAYUM,” HIS SECOND SINGLE ON BMG NASHVILLE/19 RECORDINGS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo By Jessica Christian

The Brooklyn Singer/Songwriter Earned A“Hallelujah” From Lionel Richie at His Audition The Minute He Began Singing Teddy Swims'“Lose Control”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Riding the career momentum he's been enjoying since placing in the Top 20 on American Idol Season 22, singer/songwriter Ajii drops his infectious, clever and provocatively titled pop/soul single “GAHDAYUM” today.As the second release under the Brooklyn native's deal with BMG Nashville/19 Recordings, the autobiographical track was written by Ajii and four co-writers, including Brandon Stewart, Ryan Baharloo and the team that also produced the singer's recent debut label single“Rich Man.”The track was produced by L.A. based producer Marky Style and Jintae Ko, a Grammy winning songwriter/producer who has worked with mega hitmakers OneRepublic, Jason Derulo, Sabrina Carpenter and many others.The playful hook of the song, which Ajii presents up front with vocals and guitar before the bold, funky production kicks in, perfectly captures the excitement and optimism of suddenly having this huge platform as an artist after leading a steady gigging nu-metal band in New York for several years. He sings,“Gahdayum, Gahdayum, Feeling like a brand new man/Got money in my pocket/And I don't see it stopping/The more I'ma make/I'm gon' spend...” The witty, playful and hyped-up verses also tap into his resulting newfound confidence with women.“GAHDAYUM' is about how I quickly went from streetlights to spotlights in just a few months,” says Ajii, who had worked for several years as a security guard, front desk clerk and intaker at a nursing home.“Everything I've been manifesting in pursuit of my dreams is starting to come to life and all I can say is, GAHDAYUM. It's the equivalent of me saying wow, this is amazing. So many great things, both big and little, are happening – and the energy here really celebrates that. It's definitely pop and R&B influenced but I sing a few lines with a country kind of twang. It's got that twist of being different and aligns with my goal to be a genre-bending artist.”Ajii endeared himself to the American Idol audience and the judges from the first line of his audition song, Teddy Swims' megahit“Lose Control,” inspiring Lionel Richie to look up prayerfully and say“Hallelujah.”On his way to a memorable Top 20 finish, he likewise wowed the crowds with an array of songs that speak to his ever-evolving and genre-transcendent artistry – Lynyrd Skynyrd's“Simple Man” (Hollywood Week), Alex Clare's R&B/dubstep hit“Too Close” (Showstopper Round), Tems' Afrobeat track“Higher” (Top 24 in Hawaii), Audioslave's“Like A Stone” and The Weeknd's“Call Out My Name.” In one of Ajii's most memorable moments during Hollywood Week, Richie asked him why he should be the next American Idol. The singer responded,“I don't know if I speak for everyone in this room, but I don't want to die with this music in me.”ABOUT BMG:BMG is an integrated music publishing and recordings business and the world's fourth-largest international music company. BMG's distinctive pitch is a relentless focus on global service to its artist and songwriter clients, combining creative insight and support with the best in technology and analytics. BMG's 20 offices across 13 core music markets represent over three million songs and recordings, including many of the most renowned and successful catalogs in popular music history. BMG is owned by international media, services and education company Bertelsmann, whose other content businesses include the entertainment company RTL Group and the trade book publisher Penguin Random House. With its integrated technology platform, artist-friendly culture, and commitment to help artists maximize their income, BMG aims to be the best company in music to do business with.ABOUT 19 ENTERTAINMENT:19 Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, is led by executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman, with key programs including the global hit“American Idol” co-produced by Fremantle for ABC and“So You Think You Can Dance” co-produced by dcp for Fox. Additionally, 19 Recordings has launched the music careers of platinum artists, including Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson, Daughtry, Phillip Phillips, Lauren Alaina, and more recently, Gabby Barrett, Chayce Beckham, Iam Tongi, and up and coming country artist Will Moseley.

