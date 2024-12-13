Datamesh Recognized As A Sample Vendor In The 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar Reports

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DataMesh , a pioneering firm specializing in digital twin-based metaverse platforms for businesses, today announced its recognition as a Sample Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Intelligent Simulation and the Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: The Metaverse.

DataMesh believes that being named a Sample Vendor in both Simulation Data

and Spatial-Based Digital Twins

is a testament to the value of DataMesh and the company's leadership and contributions in

intelligent simulation and industrial metaverse solutions.

Simulation Data:

According to the Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Intelligent Simulation report, "By 2030, simulation data will underpin 20% of strategic business decisions, up from approximately 1% in 2024."

In the view of DataMesh, Simulation data enables businesses to make better decisions by predicting future states and scenarios of assets, people, or processes. Its applications span all business functions and industries, enabling organizations

to:



Predict asset, process, and personnel outcomes.

Address data shortages by generating realistic synthetic data. Drive operational improvements and cost optimization.

When combined with AI, simulation data not only enhances decision-making but also trains AI systems, making simulations more efficient and innovative.

Spatial-Based Digital Twins:

As noted in the Emerging Tech Impact Radar: The Metaverse

report, "Spatial-based digital twins are most often deployed in asset-intensive industries, such as oil and gas, mining and manufacturing, using spatial computing and adjacent technologies to optimize maintenance campaigns or improve manufacturing floor operations from a spatial perspective. As spatial computing technologies (such as 3D modeling, gaming environments and geospatial solutions) and business practices continue to mature, usage and interest is growing in other areas."



In DataMesh's view, the key benefits include:



Driving operational improvements and optimizing workflows.

Unlocking new revenue models and approaches. Enhancing manufacturing and maintenance processes through spatial insights.

Driving Transformation with Simulation Digital Twins by FactVerse

The 2024 Gartner Emerging Tech: Revenue Opportunity Projection of Simulation Digital Twins report states, "The market for simulation digital twin (SDT)-enabling software and services is expected to reach a global revenue of $379 billion by 2034, up from $35 billion in 2024."

This trend underscores the value simulation digital twins bring in operational efficiency, data-driven decision-making, and cost reduction.

DataMesh's mission aligns with these trends, building on a decade of global growth, focused on empowering businesses and frontline workers with Digital Twin, Spatial Computing, and AI technologies for data-driven decision-making. Through FactVerse , DataMesh delivers transformative benefits:



Optimized Operations: Improve training, troubleshooting, monitoring, and simulation (TEMS) scenarios for immediate results.

Smarter Planning: Gain actionable insights and efficiency with AI-driven predictions.

Enhanced Collaboration: Facilitate seamless teamwork through immersive environments and data insights. Sustainability Gains: Achieve measurable improvements in operational performance and ESG goals, in compliance with industry standards.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Sample Vendor in these Gartner reports," said Jie Li, CEO of DataMesh. "We believe these recognitions reinforce our commitment to bridging the digital and physical worlds through innovative Simulation Digital Twin solutions. By leveraging digital twins and intelligent simulation, we help industries worldwide build industrial metaverse platforms that unlock potential and drive meaningful transformation."

For deeper insights into the future of simulation data and spatial-based digital twins, Gartner subscribers can access the full reports:



Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Intelligent Simulation, By Alfonso Velosa, Ethan Cai, et al...., 26 November 2024.

Gartner, Emerging Tech Impact Radar: The Metaverse, By Tuong Nguyen, Anushree Verma, et al...., 26 November 2024. Gartner, Emerging Tech: Revenue Opportunity Projection of Simulation Digital Twins, By Evan Brown, Peter Middleton, Alfonso Velosa, 21 May 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About DataMesh

DataMesh FactVerse is revolutionizing workflows through the industrial metaverse, empowering frontline workers with Digital Twin, Spatial Computing, and AI. Headquartered in Singapore, DataMesh collaborates with over 500 customers globally across manufacturing, AEC, and facility management. In 2020, DataMesh was the only finalist from Asia for the Microsoft Partner of the Year award in the Mixed Reality category. The company won NTT Docomo's top DX award in 2021, was selected for the IMDA Spark program in Singapore, and was named to Forbes Asia's '100 to Watch' list in 2022. Visit DataMesh at

SOURCE DataMesh

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED