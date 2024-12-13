PM Modi To Chair Chief Secretaries Meet In Delhi Tomorrow

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi will chair the fourth National of Chief Secretaries in Delhi on December 14 and December 15 to prepare a common social and development agenda for higher economic growth, ahead of the Budget 2025-26.

The Conference will discuss how to strengthen cooperative and ensure better coordination between the Centre and the States to achieve faster growth and development.

The Conference has been held annually for the last three years. First Chief Secretaries Conference was held in June 2022 at Dharamshala, followed by second and third conference at New Delhi in January 2023 and December 2023 respectively.

The three-day Conference to be held from December 13 to December 15 and will emphasise on the evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the States.

It will lay the ground for collaborative action to harness India's demographic dividend by promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing skilling initiatives, and creating sustainable employment opportunities for both rural and urban populations.

Based on the extensive deliberations between Central Ministries/Departments, NITI Aayog, States/UTs and domain experts, the fourth National Conference will focus on the theme 'Promoting Entrepreneurship, Employment & Skilling -- Leveraging the Demographic Dividend' covering best practices and strategies for States/UTs to follow.

Under this overarching theme, special emphasis will be on six areas -- Manufacturing, Services, Rural Non-farm, Urban, Renewable Energy, and Circular Economy, which have been identified for detailed discussions.

Four special sessions will also be held on Frontier Technology for Viksit Bharat, Developing Cities as Economic Growth Hubs, Economic Reforms in States for Investment, and Capacity Building through Mission Karmayogi.

Besides, focused deliberations over meals would be held on Atmanirbharata in Agriculture: Edible Oils & Pulses, Care Economy for the Ageing Population, PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana Implementation, and Bharatiya Gyan Parampara.

Best practices from States/UTs under each of the themes would also be presented at the Conference to encourage cross-learning across States.

Chief Secretaries, senior officials of all States/Union Territories, domain experts among others will be present at the Conference.