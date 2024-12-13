J&K: Police Attaches House Were Four Terrorists Were Killed In Kulgam

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Dec 13 (IANS) J&K on Friday attached the single-storey house and 10 Marlas of land belonging to Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat in Chenigam Frisal village of Kulgam district.

The property was attached in the presence of an executive magistrate under section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

“The action pertains to case FIR number 53/2024 registered in Yaripora police station. Four terrorists were killed in an encounter with the security forces in this house on July 6, 2024, where they had been harboured,” police said adding that more actions like this will follow against those who harbour terrorists.

J&K Police have launched an aggressive campaign against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and their sympathisers.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha has chaired top-level security review meetings in which clear orders have been given to the security forces to dismantle the ecosystem of terror.

Intelligence agencies believe that after peaceful people participative Lok Sabha and legislative assembly elections in J&K, handlers of terrorism sitting across the border became impatient and directed terrorists to carry out attacks against army, security forces, police and civilians.

On October 20, two terrorists opened indiscriminate firing inside the workers' camp of an infrastructure company in the Gagangir area of the Ganderbal district.

Seven people including six non-local civilian workers and a local doctor were killed in the Gagangir attack.

One of the two terrorists responsible for the Gagangir attack was killed by the security forces in an encounter in the higher reaches of Dachigam National Park in Srinagar last month.