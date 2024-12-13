Hong Kong's Talkative Moving Dustbin Takes Internet By Storm, 'Come To India...' Say Netizens Watch Viral Video

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hong Kong dustbin recently went after a featuring a "crying" trash collector surfaced on social media. The video shared on Instagram by digital creator Luckystarry garnered over 1.83 lakh likes and numerous comments.

“It's so lively! I think I could talk to it all day,” the caption to the post states. As can be seen in the video provided above, a purple mobile trash dustbin moves on the road, making weird sounds using an animated voice. The amusing video shows the bin rolling around, "crying" in a humorous tone as it pleads,“I want to eat garbage, is there really none?”

One can hear the bin saying, "Sister, do you have any garbage?" after it forages to a group of people standing nearby. A woman tosses some trash into it in response to its plea and the dustbin promptly gives an enthusiastic reply,“Aah, there it is. Yum yum yum!” The text on the video states, "Hong Kong's trash truck has astonishing social skills."

Netizens strongly reacted to this humorous exchange , as one user stated,“Now imagine hearing this in the middle of the night.” Another user commented,“It's so lively! I think I could talk to it all day.” A third user responded,“Better social skills than me.”

A fourth user questioned,“Is it just programmed to talk like that or is someone talking through the mic while remote controlling it? Personally I believe it's a living thing.” To this many user replied,“@quintus_king is remote. controlled and yep has a mic into it” while another said, "Someone is controlling it." A fifth user remarked,“Come to India habibi. You will get King treatment .”

This is an innovative way to promote cleanliness and arouse awareness among the public. The concept of interactive dustbin sparked a wave of admiration online. Thus, many social media users applauded its entertaining and creative approach to keep the surroundings clean.