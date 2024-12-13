Three More Arrested In Crude Bomb Attack Outside Gurugram Clubs

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, Dec 13 (IANS) A special investigation team (SIT) of the Gurugram has arrested three more people in connection with hurling bombs outside two clubs in Gurugram in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Ankit (30) of Meerut, Vikas (28) of Sonipat and Vinit Malik (27), Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday and took them on six days of police remand.

The police have already arrested Sachin from the incident spot on the same day. The police have also recovered two crude bombs and weapons from him.

Noted gangster Rohit Godara, an aide of the Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the crude bomb explosion outside a Sector 29 club.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Godara threatened that the recent blasts were minor and hinted at their capability to execute larger attacks.

“Ram-Ram Jai Shri Ram to all, I, Rohit Godara, Bikaner, Goldy Brar, we have caused the bomb blasts outside two clubs in Chandigarh and two days ago in Gurugram Sector 29. Gambling bookies, hawala traders and dance clubs who are earning crores of rupees daily will all have to pay tax. This is just a small demo to open your ears. We can create an even bigger explosion that will disintegrate such dance clubs. Don't take this as our warning, we do what we say. Those who suck the blood of the poor and those who earn crores of rupees by evading the country's taxes, they all will have to pay,” reads the post.

Sachin, who is reportedly a supporter of the designated terrorist Goldy Brar, was taken into police custody for seven days.

Soon after the incident, Vikas Arora, Commissioner of Gurugram Police, had also visited the crime scene. The bomb disposal team of Gurugram Police was also called to the crime scene and the 02 live bombs recovered from the possession of the accused were defused by the bomb disposal team.

In the incident, a scooty and a board have suffered some damage, police said.

A senior officer requesting anonymity said that a lot of information had been obtained from the arrested suspect during the interrogation. The involvement of some more people has also come to the fore in this case, and they will be apprehended soon.

Gurugram Police appealed to the people that if they notice a suspicious person or object, immediately inform control room numbers 112, 0124-22216010 and 124-2316100, he said.

Recently, five hotels in Gurugram had also received bomb threats. The threat sent through email has created panic in all the hotels. It has been told that the hotels which have received the threat are located at five different locations in the city.