Allu Arjun Arrested: Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Everything Being Blamed On A Single Individual' On Pushpa 2 Actor's Arrest

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 co-actor Rashmika Mandanna expressed her disappointment over his arrest on Friday in connection to the death of a woman at the premiere of the in Sandhya Theatre on Friday.

Rashmika expressed her grief over the incident. However, she defended Allu Arjun, saying that it was heartbreaking to see him blamed for the incident.

"I can't believe what I am seeing right now.

The incident that happened was an unfortunate and deeply saddening incident.

However, it is disheartening to see everything being blamed on a single individual. This situation is both unbelievable and heartbreaking," Rashmika wrote on X.

On December 4, Allu Arjun visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad for the Pushpa 2 premiere. A crowd gathered in the theatre, leading to chaos and stampede. A woman died, and her son was hospitalised due to the stampede. Following this incident, a case was filed against Allu Arjun, his security team and the management of Sandhya Theatre.

Allu Arjun was arrested on Friday and has been granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court.

Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, several other actors, including Veteran actor Raza Murad, Telugu actor Nani, Sundeep Kishan and others extended their support to Allu Arjun.

“A stampede occurred, a person died, and people were injured. What was the actor's fault? The theatre's management does not fall under the actor's responsibility. Crowd control is not an actor's job. If that is the reason for the arrest, it is beyond my understanding... I am surprised... It is not a crime to be popular or to work in hit films. The actor doesn't gather a crowd. A crowd gathers due to the popularity of a film or an actor,” Raza Murad was quoted by ANI.

“I wish the kind of enthusiasm government authorities and media show in anything related to people from cinema was also there for the regular citizens. We would have lived in a better society. That was an unfortunate incident and it was heart breaking,” actor Nani wrote on X.

“We should all learn from the disaster and be lot more careful here after and introduce measures to make sure this doesn't happen again. We are all at fault here. One person is not responsible for this,” he said.

Sundeep Kishan in an X post, said, "How can One Man be Held Responsible for an extremely unfortunate Crowd Event Gone Wrong,

Especially in a country that thrives on its Population & Celebratory Gatherings,

We need to learn from this & make sure it doesn't repeat again rather than point blame.

Love You Allu Arjun Anna."