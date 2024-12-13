NHAI Sprucing Up Highway Patrolling System With New Rajmarg Saathi Vehicles

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) With the aim to enhance road safety and strengthen highway patrolling, NHAI plans to implement upgraded and forward-looking Incident Management Services which include modern Route Patrolling (RPVs) named 'Rajmarg Saathi' capable of efficiently carrying equipment for use in emergencies.

They will also have a dashboard camera with 'AI analytics' to collect data, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The updated specifications for new Route Patrolling Vehicles (RPVs) and outlines design, functions, technology, components and manpower for then have been laid out,

The RPVs conduct inspection of National Highway stretches to monitor and respond to emergency situations.

In the existing RPVs, the rear space is open for keeping instruments and equipment for support in emergency situations.

However, due to open space, the operators were not able to keep this equipment in a well organised manner, which at times led to delay in taking prompt action.

In order to overcome such situations, the rear or trunk of RPV has now been replaced by a closed cabinet with dedicated space for different equipment and inventory.

The shelves have been created to provide quick and easy access to different equipment during the emergency situations and is a significant upgrade from the earlier RPVs.

Additional advanced feature of this new RPV will be a dashboard camera equipped with 'AI video analytics' to capture and identify cracks and potholes as well as other elements including vehicles, pedestrians, road signs, and other infrastructure assets.

The data and video footage including road distresses will be collected on a weekly basis by NHAI and this road distress data will be integrated with NHAI One application for more efficient maintenance of roads.

The guidelines for 'Rajmarg Saathi' RPVs include detailed specifications related to the use of vehicle, equipment and manpower. To ensure service fitness of the vehicle, the RPV shall be replaced with a new RPV, once it has exceeded run of 3,00,000 km or has been in operation for three years.

Also, special emphasis has been laid on branding and external appearance of the RPVs to maximise its visibility as a Highway Patrol Services on the National Highways.

Equipped with the advanced communication and safety tools, these vehicles will be useful in minimising traffic disruptions, improving road safety and enhancing overall road user experience along the National Highways, the statement said.

In order to provide a distinct and professional look, the uniform of the patrol vehicle personnel has also been redesigned to include a brilliant blue colour along with a jacket with reflective stripes and authority logos for easy identification.