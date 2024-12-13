Powder Coatings Market Size To Surpass USD 27.25 Billion By 2034 At 5.1% CAGR From 2025 To 2034 | PMR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Technological advancements in powder coatings and the implementation of stringent regulations are the key factors propelling the growth.

The market for powder coatings is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2034. The powder coatings market size was valued at USD 16.54 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 27.25 billion by 2034.

What Are Powder Coatings?

Powder coating is a color-finishing technique that makes use of dry powder to create a protective layer on a surface. The powder is applied with a spray tool and then heated to fuse it to the surface. Powder coating can be made from a variety of ingredients, including epoxy, acrylic, polyester, and polyurethane. Polyester and epoxy are the two most common types of resins used in powder coating.

The application of powder coating can be done using either a thermoplastic or thermoset process. The thermoplastic process involves the use of heat to bring the powder to a solid state. In the case of the thermoset process, chemical additives interact with the powder during its application. Powder coating is often used on automotive components, household appliances, and other items.

What Are Key Report Findings?



Developments in the chemical composition of resins, additives, coloring agents, and application methods are the major trends expected to drive the demand for powder coatings.

The market segmentation is primarily based on resin type, coating method, application, and region.

By resin type, the polyester segment dominated the market in 2024, owing to its high heat and ultraviolet radiation resistance. The powder coatings market report offers a market assessment of all the key regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Who Are Market Key Players?

The powder coatings market is characterized by intense competition. It is driven by factors such as new product offerings, technological advancements, mergers and acquisitions, and other strategic partnerships.

A few of the market key players are:



Akzo Nobel N.V.

PPG Industries, Inc.

JOTUN

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

RPM International, Inc.

BASF SE

Arkema The Sherwin-Williams Company

What Are Market Drivers and Opportunities?

Drivers:

Increased Use : Powder coatings are used in several applications, including appliances, outdoor furniture, automotive, building, and electronics. Also, they are finding use cases across emerging areas such as oil & gas, and wastewater treatment. This increased use across diverse industries drives the powder coatings market development.

Recycling Properties : During the application of powder coating, excess powder can be collected and reused using the powder reclamation technique. This recycling property of powder coatings is another major contributor to the market expansion.

Opportunities:

Economic Benefits : The economic benefits of powder coatings, including reduced waste and lower operational costs, are likely to provide lucrative powder coatings market opportunities during the forecast period.

Which Region Drives Market Growth?

Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific accounted for the largest powder coatings market revenue share of 38.1% in 2024. The rapid urbanization in major countries such as China and India has led to increased demand for powder coatings in Asia Pacific. The expansion of infrastructure and construction sectors in these countries further supports market development in the region.

North America : North America emerged as the second-largest regional market in 2024. The presence of several end-use sectors, such as automotive and construction, drives the demand for powder coatings in the region. Besides, the growing nonresidential construction businesses are expected to further augment the powder coatings market growth in the region.





How Is Market Segmentation Done?

By Resin Type Outlook



Epoxy

Polyester

Epoxy-Polyester (Hybrid)

Acrylic

Polyurethane Others

By Coating Method Outlook



Electrostatic Spray Coating

Fluidized Bed Coating

Electrostatic Fluidized Bed Process Flame Spraying

By Application Outlook



Consumer Goods

Architectural

Automotive

General Industries

Furniture Others

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

