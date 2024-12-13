Subuhi Joshii Talks About What Makes Her Character Watchable In ‘Dons And Darlings’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Subuhi Joshii says her character in the new show“Dons and Darlings” is watchable because there are so many twists and turns in it.

Sharing more about her character, she said:”My character Ananya is an aspiring model, she has dreams of being by the side of her superstar boyfriend but destiny has some other plans. It will alter their lives forever.”

She added:” While preparing for any particular role, I feel one should understand the psyche of the character. Mentally, you have to feel like that. So before doing any project, I just keep in my mind for a few days to feel like that character.”

“How will that person feel? How will that person talk? Like Every character has its own tone, character, and body language.”

Subuhi said that the process helped her better herself in front of the camera.

“So for some days, I try to think about that character and behave like that character. This process always helps me to perform better on camera,” she said.

Subuhii's last project was also“Nagvadu”.

She adds,” I think what is special about Dons And Darlings is that it has a lot happening. There are so many twists and turns in my character. As an actor I have so much to do. There are so many shades which makes this character watchable. I think this is one of the best characters I've ever played and it's already one of my favorites.“

Talking about Subuhi, she was born in Mumbai. She started her career as a DJ and also has done several print ads and has walked the ramp.

She has done a music video with Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and a video named“Woofer” with Harshit Tomar. Subuhi started acting as a child actor at the age of 3 with a show named“Nimantran” on Doordarshan.

She then did a reality show Big Switch on in 2010. In 2013, she appeared in two other reality shows, Video Wars and Splitsvilla: Season 6. She then appeared in several TV shows like Bh Se Bhade, Warrior High, Love Dosti Dua and Comedy Classes on.

She also was seen in episodics like Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya on Zing, Emotional Atyachaar, Confessions of an Indian Teenager and MTV Gumrah: End of Innocence. She also appeared on Splitsvilla: Season 8 as a wild card entry.