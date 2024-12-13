Qatar-Iran Business Council Discuss Fostering Trade And Investments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) hosted yesterday, the Qatar-Iran Joint Business Council meeting to discuss ways to enhance commercial and cooperation between Qatari and Iranian business owners and explore available investment opportunities on both sides.

The Qatari side was chaired by QC First Vice-Chairman Mohamed bin Twar Al Kuwari, while the Iranian side was chaired by Adnan Mousapour.

The meeting was attended by H E Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the of Commerce and Industry, and H E Abbas Aliabadi, Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Also present at the meeting were many QC board members, the Acting General Manager, the Ambassador of Iran to Qatar, and a number of businessmen from both

sides.

Speaking at the meeting, H E Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated that economic and commercial relations between Qatar and Iran have seen considerable development in recent years. He also highlighted the abundant promising opportunities available on both sides in various sectors, such as energy, agriculture, financial services, logistics, technology, innovation, and others.

The Minister emphasised that the Qatar-Iran Business Council serves as an important platform, reflecting the shared desire to further develop commercial and economic relations between both countries.

H E Abbas Aliabadi, Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran, said that both countries share a common interest in developing their economic and trade ties, emphasizing the role of the Qatar Chamber and the Business Council in fostering cooperation between the Qatari and Iranian private sectors.

Al Kuwari indicated that the Chamber hosted many delegations from Iran aiming to promote cooperation and form partnerships and economic and commercial alliances.