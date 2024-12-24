Allurion Details Reverse Stock Split

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced that its Board of Directors has determined to effect a one-for-twenty five reverse stock split of the Company's common stock, par value $0.0001 per share

The reverse stock split will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on January 3, 2025, and the Company's Common Stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on The New York as of the opening of trading on January 3, 2025. The CUSIP number of 02008G 201 will be assigned to the Company's Common Stock when the reverse stock split becomes effective.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every 25 of the Company's issued shares of Common Stock will be combined into one issued share of Common Stock, without any change to the par value per share. This will reduce the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock from approximately 67,781,585 million shares to approximately 2,711,263 million shares.

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight loss platform that features the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world's first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM intragastric balloon for weight loss, and offers access to the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers, Allurion Insights for health care providers featuring the Coach Iris Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale.

ALUR opened Christmas Eve Day up one cents, or 1.5%, to 35.24 cents.

