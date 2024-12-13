Minister Of Transport Meets Kuwait Directorate General For Civil Aviation Chairperson

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE of Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Thani met with Kuwait Directorate General for Civil Chairperson Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The meeting, on the sidelines of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Security Week 2024 in the Sultanate of Oman, deliberated bilateral civil aviation relations and ways to boost them. The meeting was attended by Acting President of the General Civil Aviation Authority Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri.

