One Dead, Eight Injured In Kherson Region Amid Russian Strikes Sunday
12/9/2024 5:16:41 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a civilian was killed and another eight were injured in the past day as a result of Russian shelling.
This was reported on facebook by the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin , Ukrinform saw.
Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Havrylivka, and Kherson came under artillery fire, also being targeted in Russian air strikes.
Two private households, a gas main, and a number of cars sustained damage.
A person died and eight more were injured in Russian attacks, Prokudin emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 73-year-old man was killed in Antonivka, Kherson region, after a Russian drone dropped an explosive payload.
