One Dead, Eight Injured In Kherson Region Amid Russian Strikes Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kherson region, a civilian was killed and another eight were in the past day as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported on by the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin , Ukrinform saw.

Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Havrylivka, and Kherson came under artillery fire, also being targeted in Russian air strikes.

Two private households, a main, and a number of cars sustained damage.

A person died and eight more were injured in Russian attacks, Prokudin emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 73-year-old man was killed in Antonivka, Kherson region, after a Russian drone dropped an explosive payload.