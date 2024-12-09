Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Trade, Investment, And Green Energy Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed opportunities to promote trade and investment, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

These discussions took place during Mikayil Jabbarov's visit to Saudi Arabia.

Jabbarov met with Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Minister of Investment of Saudi Arabia, where they highlighted the growing economic and business relations between the two countries. The conversation focused on economic diversification and ways to promote trade and in alignment with the sustainable development goals of both nations.

During a meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, the two sides exchanged views on the "green energy" agenda, discussing successful joint efforts and potential future cooperation on energy transition projects.

The importance of increasing the efficiency of renewable energy and expanding alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan's economic development strategy was also emphasized, with cooperation from Saudi Arabia seen as key in this effort.