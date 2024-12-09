Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Trade, Investment, And Green Energy Cooperation
Date
12/9/2024 3:10:32 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discussed opportunities to promote
trade and investment, Azernews reports, citing the
Ministry of Economy.
These discussions took place during Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's
visit to Saudi Arabia.
Jabbarov met with Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Minister of
Investment of Saudi Arabia, where they highlighted the growing
economic and business relations between the two countries. The
conversation focused on economic diversification and ways to
promote trade and investment in alignment with the sustainable
development goals of both nations.
During a meeting with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin
Salman Al Saud, the two sides exchanged views on the "green energy"
agenda, discussing successful joint efforts and potential future
cooperation on energy transition projects.
The importance of increasing the efficiency of renewable energy
and expanding alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan's economic
development strategy was also emphasized, with cooperation from
Saudi Arabia seen as key in this effort.
